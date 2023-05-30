Shahbad Dairy Murder: Court Allows Delhi Police To Quiz Accused In Custody For 2 Days

A court here on Tuesday permitted the Delhi Police to interrogate Sahil, accused of stabbing a 16-year-old girl over 20 times and bludgeoning her to death with a concrete block, in its custody for two days .

Sahil, 20, was produced before Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Jyoti Nain who took note of the plea of the interrogators and sent him to two-day police custody during which he is likely to be interrogated about the offence, the motive and ensuring recovery of weapon of offence, sources said.

The accused was produced before a magisterial court before the usual court timings due to security reasons, they said.

The victim, Sakshi, was brutally killed in public view on Sunday evening in Shahbad area of northwest Delhi. She had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed, police had said.

The Delhi Police sought the custody of Sahil on the grounds that he frequently changed his statements and that the weapon used for committing the offence was yet to be recovered, the sources added.

Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahr after a call from his aunt to his father was traced to a location in Uttar Pradesh. After his medical examination there, he was brought to the national capital late Monday evening.