Shahbad Dairy Murder: National Commission For Scheduled Castes Seeks Report From Delhi Govt, City Police

National Commission for Scheduled Castes sought a detailed report on the matter from Delhi government and Delhi police while saying that it has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident based on newspaper reports.

Press Trust Of India
Sahil, 20, stabbed a 16-year-old Sakshi over 20 times and then bludgeoned her to death

Image: Sahil, 20, stabbed a 16-year-old Sakshi over 20 times and then bludgeoned her to death (Republic)


The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has sought a report from the Delhi government and the city police over the horrific killing of a teenage girl in the northwest part of the national capital.

Sakshi (16) was stabbed over 20 times and bludgeoned to death on Sunday evening allegedly by Sahil in a busy bylane of the Shahbad Dairy area as passers-by looked on in fear and disbelief.

According to the police, Sakshi was found to have 34 wounds on her body and her skull was ruptured.

The panel in its letter to the Delhi chief secretary, the secretary of the department for the welfare of SC/ST/OBC, the Delhi government, the city police chief, his deputy and the district magistrate sought a detailed report on the matter from them while saying that it has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident based on newspaper reports.

"Whereas suo motu cognizance has been taken by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes on a news item published in a daily newspaper on 29.05.2023... the commission has decided to investigate into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India.

"You are hereby requested to submit an action-taken report within three days of receipt of this notice," it said.

The commission said that if it does not receive a reply within the stipulated time, the panel "may exercise the powers of civil courts conferred under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue summons for your appearance in person or by a representative before the commission".

