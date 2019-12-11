Shahberi Land Case: Allahabad HC Dismisses Plea Which Sought Quashing Of FIR

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea that sought quashing of FIR in a land case. The court has also asked the petitioner to deposit Rs five lakh for deliberate concealment of facts. The petition was filed by Mahesh Chand Sharma who aimed to quash the FIR under the Sections 188, 288, 420, 467, 468, 471 IPC, Section 26 of the U.P. Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973 (Amendment, 1997), Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of the Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 and Section 7 of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013, at the Police Station Bisrakh, District Gautam Budha Nagar.

WATCH: Delhi Builder Arrested For Selling Flats Illegally In Shahberi

The Shahberi Land Case

The case is related to a land that is situated in Shahberi village, Gautam Budh Nagar. The land was purchased by Suraj Associates, a firm which also partnered with Sharma.

"The Uttar Pradesh State Government had issued notifications under Sections 4 and 6 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 dated 10.6.2009 and 9.11.2009 for planned industrial development through Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, which included the plots in question," the court order said.

READ: Allahabad University Refutes Charges Of Jaya Bachchan In Rajya Sabha

The petitioner claimed that after the village was de-notified, he as well as other persons started developing the lands purchased by them.

"From a careful perusal of the record, it is more than evident that the lands in question, subject matter of dispute, with respect to which the first information report dated 14.8.2019 had been lodged by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, is subject matter of acquisition under the notifications issued in the year 2013 and 2014 as noted above," read the court order.

READ: Bombay High Court Confirms Life Imprisonment To Arun Gawli In Sena Corporator Murder Case

Builder arrested for selling flats illegally

Earlier in November, a builder was nabbed by the police in Greater Noida's Shahberi. The builder was allegedly involved in constructing and selling flats illegally. The accused Usman Mohammad Qureshi hails from Jamia Nagar in Delhi. Qureshi has been booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code. These include sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 288 (danger to human life by construction of a building), 420 (fraud) and 467, 468, 471 (all related to forgery).

READ | Hyderabad Encounter: Telangana High Court To Hear Case On December 12

(With ANI Inputs)