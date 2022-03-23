Shaheed Diwas: PM Modi, Union Mins Remember Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev On Martyr's Day

Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day is observed on March 23 every year throughout the country. The day commemorates three freedom fighters of India Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India. They were considered the socialist revolutionaries of their times and served as an inspiration to many Indians.

On Shaheed Diwas 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and several other ministers took to their social media handles and remembered the selfless service of the Martyrs.

India pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev

On March 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle and remembered the legends. Prime Minister Modi wrote in hindi "शहीद दिवस पर भारत माता के अमर सपूत वीर भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को कोटि-कोटि नमन। मातृभूमि के लिए मर मिटने का उनका जज्बा देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा। जय हिंद! (Tributes to the immortal sons of Mother India, Veer Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day. His passion to die for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen. Long live India!)"

शहीद दिवस पर भारत माता के अमर सपूत वीर भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को कोटि-कोटि नमन। मातृभूमि के लिए मर मिटने का उनका जज्बा देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा। जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2022

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister of Home Affairs also took to his social media and penned a heat touching note. Amit Shah wrote in Hindi that roughly translates to "Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru are such strong pillars of the Indian independence movement, whose patriotism and devotion to the motherland not only instilled the spirit of independence in the people against the atrocities of foreign rule, but their sacrifices still inspire every Indian."

शहीद भगत सिंह, सुखदेव व राजगुरु भारतीय स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन के ऐसे मजबूत स्तंभ हैं जिनकी देशभक्ति व मातृभूमि के प्रति समर्पण ने न सिर्फ जीते जी जन-जन में विदेशी शासन के अत्याचारों के विरुद्ध स्वाधीनता की अलख जगाई बल्कि उनका बलिदान आज भी हर भारतीय को राष्ट्रसेवा हेतु प्रेरित करता है। pic.twitter.com/pudX87Bmlw — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 23, 2022

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal wrote, “On the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, the immortal symbols of the country's freedom movement, I bow to them. Every countryman will forever be indebted to the immortal sacrifice of these heroes of the country.”

देश के स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन के अमर प्रतीक शहीद भगत सिंह, सुखदेव एवं राजगुरु के शहीदी दिवस पर मैं उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन करता हूँ। देश के इन वीरों के अमर बलिदान का हर देशवासी सदा ऋणी रहेगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 23, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also shared his thoughts on Shaheed Diwas 2022, he said that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru are ideas that will remain immortal forever. Take a look at his tweet-

भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु वो विचार हैं जो सदा अमर रहेंगे।



जब-जब अन्याय के ख़िलाफ़ कोई आवाज़ उठेगी, उस आवाज़ में इन शहीदों का अक्स होगा।



जिस दिल में देश के लिए मर-मिटने का जज़्बा होगा, उस दिल में इन तीन वीरों का नाम होगा। #ShaheedDiwas pic.twitter.com/NCh6RCM7ZL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 23, 2022

Congress MP Manish Tewari also remembered the 'revolutionary freedom fighters' on Martyr's day.

The supreme sacrifice of Shaheed #BhagatSingh, Sukhdev and Rajguru continues to foster nationalistic values among the youth and inspires them to rise against oppression. Remembering the revolutionary freedom fighters on their martyrdom day.#ShaheedDiwas pic.twitter.com/5XRJHSFVY3 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) March 23, 2022

More about Shaheed Diwas

On March 23, 1931, the three freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were hanged to death in Lahore (Pakistan) jail. They were arrested for their involvement in the Lahore conspiracy during the British rule in India, later they received the death penalty for the same. Shaheed Diwas is observed twice in India, once on January 30, when the father of our nation Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated, and on March 23 for the Bravehearts who were hanged by the British on this day.

