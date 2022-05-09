South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) mayor Mukkesh Suryaan lashed out at Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers for protesting in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh to obstruct the civic body's ongoing anti-encroachment drive against illegal constructions.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Suryaan said that they don't want to use bulldozers but those who don't follow the law will have bulldozers used against them. He added that his department will also file an FIR against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for stopping the department's work.

"In last 15 days, residents have vacated the place on their own, and the roads are widened. When they asked for more time, we gave them. We don't want to use bulldozers but for those who don't follow the law, we will use bulldozers against them," he told Republic. "Our department will file an FIR against Amanatullah Khan for stopping department work. In the next 10 days, we will again take action against the encroachment. This anti-encroachment drive was planned earlier. Such drives are being conducted in other areas as well. I thank the Supreme Court for allowing the anti-encroachment drive. The SC said that we don't need to send any notice for an anti-encroachment drive. This is not a political drive. People don't have anything to do (and) they are making it a political drive," the SDMC mayor added.

Mukkesh Suryaan writes to SDMC Commissioner; seeks action against AAP leader

SDMC Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan has written to the Commissioner of SDMC, turning him to register a case against AAP leader Amantullah Khan for stopping department work. In the letter, he said that Khan stopped the government work by staging a protest at the site. He further requested the Commissioner to file an FIR against him.

Shaheen Bagh demolition drive

On Monday, chaotic scenes were seen in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, as Congress, AAP and Bhim Army members held anti-encroachment protests. In order to bring the situation under control, CRPF were seen detaining protestors against the anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh area. In visuals accessed by Republic TV, when the bulldozers were set to roll, Congress netas and locals obstructed them from carrying out the drive.