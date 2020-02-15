Shaheen Bagh Protesters Say 'Will Meet Amit Shah On Sunday At 2PM', Urge 'India To Join'

In a massive development, Shaheen Bagh protestors on Saturday have announced that they will meet Home Minister Amit Shah at 2 PM on Sunday at his residence. Addressing a press conference, one of the protestors of Shaheen Bagh appealed to all protestors to meet Amit Shah and PM Modi at 2 PM. The Home Ministry has confirmed no such scheduled meeting.

Another protestor said, "Amit Shah had said if anyone has an issue with the CAA, they can approach him including Shaheen Bagh. Hence I wish to tell Amit Shah, we are coming tomorrow at 2 PM. He has not just invited Shaheen Bagh, he has invited entire India." The protesters said they will not be sending any delegation to meet the home minister and that anyone who has an issue with CAA will be going. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to swear-in for a third time at 10 AM.

At a recent Delhi event, the Home Minister had said that he was open to discussion on the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) with anyone including the protestors at Shaheen Bagh. “I want to say that they [Shaheen Bagh protestors] should ask for time from my office,” Shah said adding, "Within three days I will give time. I have said anyone I will meet, but nobody wants to discuss it. A discussion will have to be done on merits.”

Shaheen Bagh protests began on December 14 where thousands of people, including women and children camped on the streets have been a major poll controversy. Though PM Modi called it a 'political experiment', Congress and AAP have supported the protests - offering biryani to the protestors. Inspite of the Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee calling off their part of the protests on January 2, citing politicizing of the protests, the protests against NRC and CAA continue mainly led by Muslim women.

The constituency which was won by incumbent AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in the recently concluded Delhi polls also witnessed violence when a man fired near the protests. During the poll campaign, Shaheen Bagh had often cropped up in BJP's speeches with the party accusing Congress and AAP of supporting the 'Tukde Tukde' gang. Several inflammatory remarks were made by BJP leaders - Yogi Adityanath, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma which have been flagged by EC.