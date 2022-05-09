Shaheen Bagh Demolition Drive: SDMC Official Urges People To 'follow And Respect The Law'

A massive drama unfolded after protests erupted in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh ahead of an anti-encroachment drive by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday, May 9. While the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of targeting a community, the BJP has retaliated by saying that the opposition parties are practising "appeasement politics".

Meanwhile, Rajpal Singh, chairman of the SDMC Central Zone Standing Committee, urged people to respect and follow the law and claimed that "almost 50-60% of people in Shaheen Bagh have removed illegal encroachments on their own."

“People have created confusion. We are not focused on any one particular place. We emphasize removing the illegal encroachments in Delhi. It can be Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Friends Colony, or Shaheen Bagh. Almost 50-60% of people in Shaheen Bagh have removed illegal encroachments on their own in the area. We welcome all of them to support the SDMC’s initiative. Other people should also come forward and set such an example,” Singh said. "Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) will take all action required. We have shared the layout plan of all bulldozers. We want to tell everyone that we are not here to hurt anyone. People need to follow and respect the law. If anyone attempts to hurt our workers, severe action will be taken against them," he added.

Talking about the anti-encroachment protests, Singh said, "I want to give a message to the AAP leader to say no to tukde-tukde gang politics."

“Some additional forces are present there. Adequate police forces have reached Shaheen Bagh to remove illegal encroachments. This is not limited to Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will carry out the encroachment drive wherever needed. We welcome people who have removed the encroachment on their own, our team will discuss with the southeast Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal.” Rajpal Singh added, talking about the preparations.

Demolition drive in South Delhi

Earlier on May 4, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) began the first phase of the demolition drive that is scheduled to continue till May 13. In the first phase of the demolition drive, several parts of South Delhi, including the Karni Singh Shooting Range area in Tughlakabad and around Mehrauli Badarpur Road were covered.

According to SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan, Police staff deployment is necessary when the drives are carried out to maintain the law and order situation in the area. Moreover, letters have been written to the south and southeast Deputy Commissioners of Police in this regard, the civic agency mentioned.

It was earlier learned that on May 5, encroachments from Kalindi Kunj main road and Kalindi Kunj Park to Jamia Nagar Police Station will be removed while on May 6, Friday, the demolition drive will be done in Srinivaspuri Private Colony to Okhla Railway Station Gandhi Camp.