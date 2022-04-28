Shaheen Bagh Drug Bust Details Accessed; NCB DDG SK Singh Sheds Light On Foreign Syndicate

After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Delhi Zone seized nearly 100 kgs of drugs from residential premises in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, NCB Deputy Director General (DDG) Sanjay Kumar Singh on Thursday shared details of the entire investigation, shedding light on the involvement of an international syndicate involving Afghanistan, Pakistan and Dubai. He also mentioned that the accused arrested by the NCB was sending money to Dubai through Hawala Network.

'Dubai, Pakistan, Afghanistan behind the racket': NCB DDG SK Singh

Speaking to ANI, the NCB DDG said, "We searched the whole apartment, and we found 50 kg heroine, 47 kg suspected narcotics, 30 lakhs of cash with a note counting machine. After that, we registered a case and arrested one suspect. Investigation is still in progress. Investigation shows that it is having an international syndicate behind it. Dubai, Pakistan, Afghanistan syndicate is behind it. They smuggle from outside and it's supply is in Punjab, Jammu and nearby states. They smuggle through sea routes, land routes."

Describing the role of the one who was arrested by the NCB, SK Singh further said, "Pakistan's role is in the supply of the drugs which is coming through land and waterway. In Dubai. Pakistan and Afghanistan is involved. Drugs are not manufactured in India. Few days back we raided a place in Muzaffarnagar and this raid is also linked with that. The one whom we have arrested is handling the Indian chain. He used to collect money and send it to Dubai through Hawala. More people are involved in this case and we are tracking them."

"As it is working by the syndicate sitting abroad, so it's not that they are having pawn and the accused who are in foreign countries, we will request those countries for the extradition process to arrest them. Yes, we have identified a few people as well. They use "Mulethi" sticks and they implant heroin in that. We even identified the one's who are linked with Hawala Market," he added.

Earlier in the day, NCB Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh told Republic Media Network that the organisation has been keeping a close watch on these international traffickers. "We are focussing on busting big cases. This is one of the biggest drug busts in recent times, we have seized 50 Kg of High-Quality Heroin, 47 Kg of suspected narcotics along with 30 lacs of drug money that came from Hawala, and other incriminating material from residential premises in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh," he said.

NCB head SN Pradhan told Republic, "As far as the Delhi zone is concerned, NCB has done its job. We are still on job to unveil the entire network. Its roots are very deep and this is part of an international syndicate and a racket where multiple agencies, including other nations, are involved. Recently, Afghanistan's Taliban government announced a ban on cultivation. But in anticipation of the ban, there seems to be a rise in exports and illegal trafficking outside. That is how we have been doing our homework."

Shaheen Bagh Drug Bust

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Delhi Zone seized 50 Kg of high-quality heroin, 47 Kg of suspected narcotics, 30 lacs of drug money in cash, cash counting machines, and other incriminating material from residential premises in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday, April 27 on a tip-off. The contraband was stored in travel bags, bag packs, and jute sacks.The seized heroin originated from Afghanistan and the drug money was suspected to be channelled through Hawala. The seized heroin had Flipkart packaging. One Indian national has been charged in the case.

