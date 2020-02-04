Shaheen Bagh Gunman AAP Member? Delhi Police Probe Digs Up Pictures From Shooter's Phone

Days ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, a link between the shooter who opened fire near Shaheen Bagh area on February 1 and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged. DCP Crime Branch in a presser informed on Tuesday that the 25-year-old Kapil Gujjar had joined AAP and further elaborated on the investigation.

According to the photos accessed by the Crime Branch, Kapil Gujjar could be seen joining AAP in 2019. The photos were recovered from his phone during the investigation following his arrest from the protest site. Following the investigation, it was also revealed that he bought the pistol seven years ago for some family marriage function.

Confirming Kapil Gujjar's link with AAP, Rajesh Deo, DCP Crime Branch said, "In our initial investigation we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish and he has already disclosed that he and his father joined AAP a year ago. We have taken his two days remand."

Sources: Kapil can be seen joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a year ago in the pictures that have been recovered from his phone. Kapil had joined AAP along with his father and several others. https://t.co/8G84bkRyiJ pic.twitter.com/9QJLhulkT3 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

READ| Delhi Firings: MoS Home Reddy condemns Jamia shooting, assures action, questions Kejriwal

Sources: The Crime Branch has found certain pictures on the mobile phone of Kapil Gujjar, who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh area on February 1. In these pictures, Kapil can be seen with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh. pic.twitter.com/BKXifhTE7K — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

Shaheen Bagh shooting

A Delhi court had sent Kapil Gujjar, arrested for firing in the air at southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), to two-day police custody on Sunday. Kapil Gujjar was produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vijeta Singh Rawat.

On Saturday, he had fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protests are being held for over a month now. After being overpowered by police personnel, Kapil Gujjar had chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and said, "hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else)," as he was taken into custody by the Delhi Police. This was the second such incident reported in the area in a span of three days. The first incident occurred outside Jamia Millia Islamia University on January 30.

#WATCH Delhi: Man who fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh has been taken away from the spot by police. The man claims to be Kapil Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village (near Noida border). pic.twitter.com/6xHxREQOe1 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

(with PTI inputs)

READ| BJP leader accuses Arvind Kejriwal of 'misleading' people to protest in Shaheen Bagh

READ| CM Yogi defends 'shoot traitors' & 'shot like dogs' remarks by BJP netas as 'nationalist'