Shaheen Bagh Protestors Refuse To Call Off Rally Despite Increasing COVID-19 Cases

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, anti-CAA, NRC, and NPR protests continued to happen at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi despite the government's advisory to avoid mass gatherings to contain the virus' spread. The virus which has so far claimed three lives in the country and is reported to have infected around 129 people was recently declared as a 'notified disaster' by the Home Ministry.

The Delhi Police have been trying to convince protestors to call off the protest in an attempt to avoid mass gatherings. Speaking to Republic TV, one of the protestors said, "We will not move until the Supreme Court's order which is set to be given on March 23," while another protestor attacked CM Arvind Kejriwal who has also appealed to call off the protest.

Protestors issue statement

Earlier on Monday, the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA, NRC, and NPR protesters released an official statement and stated that the protesters are taking advice from medical and legal experts to combat the current situation. They have also demanded that the Central and Delhi governments provide immediate measures to protect relief camps at North-East Delhi.

The statement issued by the protesters said that they were in touch with the legal and medical experts to ensure the 'safety of protesters'.

"We the women of Shaheen Bagh, have risen to protest this nation and its Constitution. Alongside our fight, we are keeping a close watch on the developments of the Corona Pandemic. Legal and medical experts are in dialogue with us at the moment to find the best ways forward for our protest," the statement said.

"We have sat through the coldest winter of a century, and we shall also find ways to overcome our present conditions with uttermost precautions to ensure the safety of our fellow protesters," the statement added.

The statement also demanded that the Delhi government to take necessary measures for those living in relief camps at the riot-affected section of North-East Delhi. "We also demand the Delhi government to take adequate and immediate measures to ensure the safety of those in North-East Delhi who have lost their homes and are living in relief camps," the statement read.

