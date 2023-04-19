Atiq Murder Case: Shahganj So, 4 Other Police Officials Suspended For 'negligence'

Shahganj Station Officer (SO) Ashwani Kumar from the Shahganj police station in Prayagraj and four other police officials were suspended for ‘negligence’ while taking gangsters Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf for a medical checkup on April 15 night when they were killed, police said on Wednesday.

The police action comes after the formation of the special investigation team (SIT) in the case. Notably, in a massive development on April 15, gangsters Atique Ahmed and brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed by three miscreants outside a hospital in Prayagraj.

The team of police personnel on duty while taking the duo were interrogated by the SIT constituted in the matter, after which police action was taken.

Gangster brothers Atiq-Ashraf murder case | Shahganj SO Ashwani Kumar Singh suspended. SIT questioned all the police personnel including the SO yesterday after which this action was taken on the basis of the SIT report. — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

Atique, Ashraf killed in Prayagraj by three shooters

While the duo was being taken for a medical check-up on the night of April 15, three shooters attacked them at point-blank range after which both Atique and Ashraf died on the spot.

Meanwhile, earlier on April 19, the CJM court in Prayagraj remanded the three killers to four-day police custody. This comes after the SIT filed a plea before the court seeking the remand for questioning the accused. They were earlier sent to 14-day judicial custody by the district court on April 16.

Earlier on Monday the three assailants were shifted from the Naini jail to the Pratapgarh district jail. “All three shooters, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari, are under threat of attack behind bars, owing to which they have been shifted to a high-security cell and are kept under CCTV surveillance,” official sources said.