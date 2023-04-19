Last Updated:

Atiq Murder Case: Shahganj So, 4 Other Police Officials Suspended For 'negligence'

The team of police personnel on duty while taking the duo were interrogated by the SIT constituted in the matter, after which the police action was taken

General News
 
| Written By
Abhishek Raval
Atiq Ahmed

IMAGE: PTI


Shahganj Station Officer (SO) Ashwani Kumar from the Shahganj police station in Prayagraj and four other police officials were suspended for ‘negligence’ while taking gangsters Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf for a medical checkup on April 15 night when they were killed, police said on Wednesday.

The police action comes after the formation of the special investigation team (SIT) in the case. Notably, in a massive development on April 15, gangsters Atique Ahmed and brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed by three miscreants outside a hospital in Prayagraj.   

The team of police personnel on duty while taking the duo were interrogated by the SIT constituted in the matter, after which police action was taken.

Atique, Ashraf killed in Prayagraj by three shooters

While the duo was being taken for a medical check-up on the night of April 15, three shooters attacked them at point-blank range after which both Atique and Ashraf died on the spot. 

Meanwhile, earlier on April 19, the CJM court in Prayagraj remanded the three killers to four-day police custody. This comes after the SIT filed a plea before the court seeking the remand for questioning the accused. They were earlier sent to 14-day judicial custody by the district court on April 16. 

READ | Atique Ahmed shot dead: 3-member judicial commission asked to submit report in 2 months

Earlier on Monday the three assailants were shifted from the Naini jail to the Pratapgarh district jail. “All three shooters, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari, are under threat of attack behind bars, owing to which they have been shifted to a high-security cell and are kept under CCTV surveillance,” official sources said.

READ | Atique Ahmed shot dead: UP police reveal identities of 3 accused in gangster's murder case
READ | Atique Ahmed murder case: Three shooters sent to judicial custody for 14 days
READ | How was gangster Atique Ahmed killed? UP police give blow-by-blow account of incident
READ | Gangster-politician Atique Ahmed, brother Ashraf buried in UP's Prayagraj
First Published:
COMMENT