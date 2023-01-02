Shahi-Idgah Mosque Survey Begins; Report To Be Submitted By Jan 20

A survey of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura will be conducted on January 2, Monday following the order of a district court on December 24. The survey report has to be submitted by January 20, the court said. The order was passed following a petition filed by the Hindu Sena to conduct a survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque and examine the Hindu symbols present at the site.

This is among the several lawsuits filed in the matter demanding the removal of the mosque.

The Hindu Sena contended the mosque was built on the orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70 in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of the deity Lord Krishna.

Mosque objects to survey of Shahi Idgah

The mosque management has opposed the survey ruling and will file their plea in the court on Monday. The mosque side said, “The facts have been distorted to mislead the court.”

“Documentary evidence is present in the case. We have the proof for the 13.73 acre land in the name of Thakur ji, all. We have 400 year old documents to prove the land belongs to Thakur ji. That apart, certain structures of the temple were used to build the Mosque when it was constructed by Aurangzeb. The evidence regarding the same will also be found at the location,” Shailesh Dube, advocate representing Hindu Sena, told Republic TV.

Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque case

A petition was filed in a Mathura court seeking a survey of Shahi Idgah Masjid with the petitioner demanding the court to delegate a senior advocate as a commissioner, who could go and take stock of the land, and examine the Hindu symbols present at the site.

The Hindu side claims the mosque was built on orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70 in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of the deity, Lord Krishna.

Image: PTI