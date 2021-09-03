'Shakes Real Purpose Of Same-sex Dating': Baroda Court On Gay Dating App 'honeytrap' Case

A Vadodara court on Wednesday said that instances of same-sex friends laying “honeytraps” for the other would lead to society losing its confidence and also distorting the real purpose behind the concept of same-sex dating. The sessions court made the observations while rejecting the bail of a man accused of blackmailing a person and his two other friends through a gay dating app.

According to the police, on June 10, the victim was lured into downloading a gay social networking app by his friend, who then conspired with a gang of extortions, who allegedly thrashed him, stripped him naked, and shot explicit videos with him. The gang then blackmailed the man for money.

Hearing the bail petition of the accused on Wednesday, the court observed that the man, who was previously involved in four criminal acts, “has made a profession out of honey trapping” and therefore “deserves no leniency”. The court held that the accused had lured the complainant into a honeytrap with the help of his accomplices, who had a common intention of extorting money. He then filmed the intimate act, violating the complainant's right to privacy.

The court held that such instances would dent the “confidence” that people have in friendships with same-sex persons. The court said that for a healthy society, good and pious relations between same-sex friends are very much needed.

Honeytrapping among same-sex friends a threat to society

Rejecting the bail application of the accused, the court stated that such instances have not only shaken the confidence of society but also shaken the real purpose behind the concept of gay or same-sex dating. The court deemed such offenders as a threat to society.

The court also ordered the Vadodara Rural Police to contact the dating application and direct them to put out warnings or disclaimers for its users, after the police stated that they did not receive any response from the company.

The IO informed that the police tried to contact dating websites and applications but was no positive response from them. To this, the court orderedVadodara Superintendent of Police and Vadodara Range IG to take necessary action under the IT Act or to approach the CERT-IND, if required.