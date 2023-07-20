Shameful, Condemnable: Kejriwal On Parading Of 2 Women Naked In Strife-torn Manipur

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday condemned the parading of two women naked in ethnic violence-hit Manipur, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay attention to the prevailing situation in the state and ensure strict action to the culprits.

The reaction comes after a video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday, showing the two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state.

“The incident in Manipur is very shameful and condemnable. This kind of heinous act cannot be tolerated in Indian society,” Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, said in a tweet in Hindi.\

मणिपुर की वारदात बेहद शर्मनाक और निंदनीय है। भारतीय समाज में इस तरह की घिनौनी हरकत बर्दाश्त नहीं की जा सकती।



मणिपुर के हालात बेहद चिंताजनक बनते जा रहे हैं। मैं प्रधानमंत्री जी से अपील करता हूँ कि वे मणिपुर के हालातों पर ध्यान दें। इस वारदात की वीडियो में दिख रहे दोषियों पर कड़ी… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 19, 2023

“The situation in Manipur is becoming so worrying. I appeal to the Prime Minister to pay attention to the situation in Manipur. Please take strict action against the culprits seen in the video of this incident. There should not be any place for people with such criminal tendency in India," he added.

In a statement, the AAP said, “The Aam Aadmi Party has come across a viral video purportedly from Manipur where two women are paraded naked and are constantly molested by their captors. It has been brought to our notice that the video was shot on May 4 in Kangpokpi district in B Phainom Village where both the women were gang-raped after the entire village was burnt down."

The AAP condemns this “horrifying and continued ordeal of the helpless people of Manipur,” it added.

“The inaction of the State and the Central government is painful for all the citizens of the country. We again request the intervention of the Prime Minister in Manipur. Turning a blind eye to the problem will not make it go away,” the party said.

The AAP is ready and willing to assist in any manner as the central government may deem fit, it added.

The Kejriwal-led party also asked all citizens not to aggravate the plight and humiliation of the helpless women and speak up against the “sickening act” without sharing the gruesome video.