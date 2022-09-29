'Shameful': NCW Condemns IAS Officer's Reply To Bihar Girl's Query On Sanitary Napkins

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has condemned the incident where an IAS officer ridiculed a schoolgirl when she requested for affordable sanitary napkins. Stating that the commission has taken cognisance of the matter, the NCW stated that such an "insensitive attitude" from a person at such a responsible position is "extremely condemnable and shameful".

The NCW's remarks came in wake of the incident that took place on the stage of a workshop on "Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar (Empowered Daughters, Prosperous Bihar)". The commission reacted after an IAS officer named Harjot Kaur Bhamra, who also happens to be the Managing Director of the Bihar Women and Child Development Corporation, asked a schoolgirl in Bihar if “she wants condoms too” when the student asked for affordable sanitary napkins from the government.

"NCW has observed that such insensitive attitude from a person at such a responsible position is extremely condemnable and shameful. The commission has taken cognizance of the matter," the National Commission for Women said in a press release.

The commission further informed that NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has also written to the IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra seeking an explanation for her inappropriate and highly objectionable remarks during the event. "The reply will be communicated within seven days," NCW said.

Swati Maliwal slams IAS officer for her 'derogatory' remarks

After the incident was reported, Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal slammed the IAS officer over her "shameful and derogatory" remarks. She further stated that the Bihar government should take stringent actions against the IAS officer.

'You'll want condoms too': Bihar officer's shocker

In a shocking incident reported on Wednesday, the Managing Director of the Bihar Women and Child Development Corporation and IAS officer Bhamra asked a schoolgirl, "Tomorrow you'll ask the government for jeans, shoes and condoms too?" Her reply came in response to the school girl's question, "Can the government provide sanitary napkins to young girls at Rs 20 or Rs 30?"

Replying to the girl's question, the IAS officer sitting in the panel said, "Is there an end to such demands? Tomorrow you'll ask for jeans, then for a beautiful pair of shoes." However, Bhamra didn't stop there and went on to say, "You will then eventually expect the government to give you condoms too for family planning."

Following Bhamra's reply, the girl reminded the officer that their votes make the government and therefore, they expect the government to work for their welfare. To this, the officer snapped by saying, "This is stupidity. Don't vote then. Become Pakistan. Do you vote for money and services?"

However, the schoolgirl was quick in responding to the officer's 'become Pakistan' jibe. "I am an Indian. Why should I become Pakistani?" the girl replied.