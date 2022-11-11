Shameful, Says Digvijaya On Release Of 6 Convicts In Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh has said the release of the killers of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was "shameful".

The Supreme Court on Friday set free Nalini Sriharan and five other remaining convicts who are serving life term for about three decades in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, noting that its earlier order releasing another convict A G Perarivalan was equally applicable to them.

The top court ordered the premature release of the six convicts after holding that all of them are deemed to have served their sentence in relation to the crime.

The former prime minister was assassinated by a woman suicide bomber named Dhanu at a poll rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on the night of May 21, 1991.

"I would only say there could not be anything more shameful for us than the release of those who killed Rajiv Gandhiji with cruelty," Singh told reporters here.

Speaking about the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharatiya Janata Party allegations that money acquired from corruption was being used to fund the march, he asked the ruling party to answer "whose money was used for Advaniji's yatra", an apparent reference to the BJP patriarch's Rath Yatra of 1990.

He also brushed aside poll predictions that showed the Congress was losing in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

He said he did not give importance to such surveys, adding that his party was in a direct fight with the BJP in both states.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is nowhere on the scene, is the B-team of the BJP like (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin) Owaisi, he claimed.

