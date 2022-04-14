‘Shameful’: SFI Member's April 11 Tweet Thread Exposes #CampusIntolerance Amid LSR Row

In a twist of events, Delhi-based Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College's invitation to BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan was rescinded after members of the opposing student community voiced their dissent to his address. Ambedkar scholar Prakash claimed that his address was cancelled at Lady Shri Ram College on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti because of his political affiliation. Following this, Republic has now accessed a series of tweets that revealed that the left-wing students union under the CPI(M)-affiliated SFI had called for the cancellation of the event three days ago.

A series of tweets from a self-claimed SFI office-bearer revealed that SFI had opposed Guru Prakash Paswan's presence at LSR's Ambedkar Jayanti event three days ahead of the event on April 14. Earlier on April 11, the SFI office-bearer made a series of tweets on the invite sent to BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash and how the SFI demanded that it must be cancelled. Following the cancellation of his event, Paswan spoke to Republic and said the whole development was ‘unfortunate’.

SFI appealed to union members responsible to 'redline the event'

According to the series of tweets from a self-claimed SFI office-bearer accessed by Republic Media network, the SFI had earlier called for the cancellation of the event. The tweet claimed that the event should be redlined.

“The SC-ST Cell of LSR is holding a talk by BJP National spokesperson, Guru Prakash Paswan, on the 14th of April to commemorate 'Ambedkar Jayanti'. The SFI LSR Unit appealed to the union members responsible, to redline the event,” the tweet read.

Furthermore, the tweet went on to slam the union members and attack the hosting of the event.

“To state that the national spokesperson of a party is not accountable for the politics it endorses is dishonest at best…. I am sure Ambedkar himself, a staunch critic of Hindutva, would feel disgraced by this,” the tweet from the SFI office-bearer said while slamming the invite.

“Shame on the student's representative for failing them, and for not standing up against hate!” the thread continued.

Guru Prakash Paswan was scheduled to deliver a talk virtually on the topic - 'Ambedkar beyond Constitution' - and was sent an invitation from LSR's SC/ST Cell which consists of members who are elected annually. It may be noted that Prakash, apart from being an associate of the BJP, is also an Assistant Professor of Law at Patna University and an advisor at the Dalit India Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Prakash has also co-authored the book Makers of the Modern Dalit History with Sudarshan Ramabadran.