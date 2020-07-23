Shantharama Budna Siddi Becomes First Lawmaker Of Siddi Community In Karnataka

The Siddi tribal community in Karnataka got its first lawmaker as Governor Vajubhai Vala nominated five persons, including Shantharama Budna Siddi, to the Karnataka Legislative Council on Wednesday. Shantharama Siddi had been working as a social worker and was a post holder at the Vanavasi Kalyan Prakalpa, a tribal welfare initiative of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

'Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram's state secretary'

According to ANI, the Siddis, an ethnic group, are said to have descended from the people of the East African region. They are included in the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST) in Karnataka.

"He (Shantaram) is the first Siddi to make it to the Karnataka Legislature. He is a graduate from Hitalahalli village situated between Sirsi town and Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district. He is Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram's state secretary," RSS leader Vadiraj told PTI.

Apart from the Shantharama, the Governor appointed C P Yogeshwar, A H Vishwanth, Bharathi Shetty, Shantharam Budna Siddi and Dr Talwar Sabanna. Vishwanath, a former Janata Dal (secular) state chief but now with the BJP, had played a key role in unseating the coalition government though he lost the byelections to the Hunasuru assembly segment in December last year.

In the recent election of Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), he was not given a ticket and was since sulking since, said sources in the BJP. Yogeshwar had played a crucial role in winning the KR Pet bypoll last year which was once a JD(S) citadel. Bharathi Shetty is the BJP Mahila Morcha state president while Dr Talwar Sabanna is an author, ideologue and economist.

