'Now Param Bir Is Untraceable': Sharad Pawar Bemoans Raids On Anil Deshmukh's Residence

NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday claimed the BJP-led Centre was misusing the investigative agencies for politics as he lamented over the repeated raids at the residence of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption cases, which were filed over allegations made by former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh.

"Institutions are being misused. Be it the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax department or the Narcotics Control Bureau. We can take the example of former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The then Mumbai Commissioner (Param Bir Singh) raised flying allegations against him. Due to these allegations, Deshmukh decided to step down from the post. Now the person who made the allegations is untraceable. There are series of allegations levelled against Param Bir himself," said Pawar.

He further noted that Anil Deshmukh's house was raided for the fifth time yesterday. "I am surprised. What is the need to raid same house 5 times? The public also needs to understand this," he said, not making a mention of Deshmukh's reluctance on many occasions to join the probes against him before his attempts to get legal remedies were exhausted.

The former NCP minister had resigned last April after being accused of corruption by his own former reportee - ex-police chief Param Bir Singh. Deshmukh is now facing investigation on multiple charges related to corruption. Meanwhile, Param Bir Singh himself landed in trouble after a series of extortion cases were filed against him.

The CBI on Monday conducted searches at the premises of the ex-Home Minister at multiple locations in connection with the leak of confidential documents related to the preliminary enquiry against him on allegations of corruption. The CBI on September 2 had arrested Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga and its own sub-inspector Abhishek Tiwari for allegedly leaking confidential documents related to the preliminary enquiry against Deshmukh, officials said.

The NCP, which shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress, had earlier said it will face the onslaught of central agencies on its leaders will full vigour. The I-T department had earlier raided entities linked to relatives of Maharashtra Deputy Minister Ajit Pawar, a senior NCP leader in the state.

Sharad Pawar demands sacking of MoS on Lakhimpur violence

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar also targeted the Central government over the alleged involvement of Union Minister Anil Mishra’s son in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3.

“Farmers were crushed to death in Lakhimpur. Farmers alleged that son of MoS was present. He was arrested 7 days later, following Supreme Court intervention. The ruling party should take a stand on this. Neither the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister nor MoS Home can escape. Mishra should resign,” he said.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, son Ashish Mishra is one of the main accused in the Lakhimpur violence in which 8 people were killed, including four farmers.