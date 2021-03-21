Sharad Pawar Asserts 'no Threat To MVA Govt'; Anil Deshmukh's Fate To Be Decided Tomorrow

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar revealed that the fate of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will be decided on March 22. This comes a day after ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer as Home Guards Commandant General was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

Maintaining that Thackeray will decide on whether Deshmukh will continue in the Cabinet, Pawar also asserted that this controversy will not have an impact on the stability of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. He also suggested that retired IPS officer Julio Ribeiro can probe the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner's accusations. In a debatable claim, the NCP president contended that neither Thackeray nor Deshmukh were responsible for the reinstatement of Vaze in the police force last year.

It is pertinent to note that the Maharashtra Home Minister has announced that he will fight a defamation suit against Param Bir Singh. On the other hand, ex-CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has demanded Deshmukh's resignation, an impartial probe by Central agencies or a court-monitored probe in the alternative. Additionally, MNS chief Raj Thackeray too reiterated this demand besides hinting at a larger conspiracy in the Antilia bomb scare.

#Vazegate | 'Tomorrow,' answers NCP's Sharad Pawar on question of 'by when will a decision on Maharashtra Home Minister will be taken?' Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/aaFZyU8eW8 — Republic (@republic) March 21, 2021

Antilia bomb scare & Sachin Vaze's arrest

At around 3 pm on February 25, the security officer of Antilia- Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai informed the Gamdevi Police Station of a suspicious 4-wheeler being parked on Carmichael Road. 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening note typewritten in English were recovered from the Mahindra Scorpio. The case took a new dimension after the vehicle's owner Mansukh Hiren was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. While Hiren's wife accused Vaze of being responsible for her husband's death, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis produced Call Detail Record claiming that the Assistant Police Inspector was in constant touch with the deceased.

In her complaint, Hiren's wife also alleged that the aforesaid car was in Vaze's possession since November 2020. On March 8, the NIA took over the Antilia bomb scare case and registered an FIR under Sections 120 B, 286, 465, 473 and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4(a)(b)(i) of The Explosive Substances Act. After being grilled for nearly 12 hours on March 13, Vaze was arrested by the NIA and remanded to its custody till March 25 subsequently. The NIA examined 5 luxury cars used by Vaze and recreated the crime scene. A day earlier, the Central agency also took over the probe into Mansukh Hiren's case.