Sharad Pawar Calls Emergency NCP Meet As Nawab Malik Arrested By ED Months After Deshmukh

In a massive development on Wednesday, Maharashtra Minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik was arrested after questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the activities of the fugitive underworld terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his D-gang.

According to sources, NCP President Sharad Pawar has called for an emergency meeting to discuss the current situation. Minister of Home Affairs of Maharashtra Dilip Walse Patil will be attending the meeting. As per the sources, Nawab Malik is set to tender his resignation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

NCP President Sharad Pawar calls for emergency

While speaking to Republic over the situation, NCP leader Hemant Takle said, "The entire procedure that was followed shows there is a mollified interest also. But we are not going to disturb the legal procedure. Whatever the authority the ED has, they will have to investigate and come out with a conclusion."

"But the timing and arrest it was there, they could have done it earlier also. But they called for an inquiry, after which they have arrested. Now that they have enough evidence, let the law take its own course. We are sure, Mr. Nawab Malik will appear before the court and come out with all the evidence that shows he is not involved in these cases at all," he added.

After Nawab Malik's questioning by the ED began, NCP President Sharad Pawar had called out the Centre for ‘misusing’ power. Pawar slammed the central government and said that the NCP leader was being targeted. Malik is the second NCP cabinet minister after Anil Deshmukh to be arrested in a PMLA case in the space of a few months.

However, NCP President Sharad Pawar said that he was sure about the questioning of Nawab Malik as he spoke against the Centre. “Nawab Malik constantly speaks against the central government and the ED, so action has been taken against him. I was sure that sooner or later this will happen,” the NCP chief told ANI.

More on Nawab Malik's money laundering case

The 62-year-old NCP leader was taken into custody after he was questioned for about five hours at the ED office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area since around 8 AM.

His statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was arrested under the same provisions as he was evasive in his replies, the officials said.

