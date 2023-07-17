Sharad Pawar Camp Seeks Separate Sitting Arrangement In Oppn Benches Ahead Monsoon Session

As Maharashtra Assembly is all set to begin its Monsoon session following the Pawar Vs Pawar power struggle, Sharad Pawar-led NCP camp has sought a separate sitting arrangement in the Opposition benches. According to sources, NCP chief whip belonging to the Sharad Pawar camp Jitendra Awhad wrote to Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Sunday requesting a separate sitting arrangement for members of the Ajit Pawar camp and the rest of MLAs of the party for the legislature session beginning on Monday, July 17.

In the letter addressed to Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Awhad said except for the nine MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, who have joined the BJP-Shinde government, the Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party is part of the Opposition. Therefore, sitting arrangements for the NCP MLAs should be made separately, except for the nine rebels.

Notably, the Speaker has yet not taken any decision on which camp is the ‘real NCP’.”There will be a lot of deliberations and arguments over how to decide who represents the actual NCP,” Narwekar added.

Déjà vu of Maharashtra political crisis

The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra reminds us all of the tussle that occurred last year between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde-led camp, where both the groups termed themselves as the ‘real Shiv Sena’. However, the Election Commission in February 2023 declared Shinde camp as the real Shiv Sena and allotted the party’s ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol to it.

Taking the reference of the Shiv Sena crisis, Narwekar said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) gave its verdict in the matter and hence the Shiv Sena's issue was solved for me. However, the NCP has written a letter to the ECI, but I do not have any update from it.

Pawar Vs Pawar crisis

After Maharashtra witnessed the Shiv Sena crisis, Ajit Pawar earlier this month launched a rebellion against his uncle Sharad Pawar and joined hands with the BJP-Eknath Shinde government along with eight other MLAs. Before the rebellion, the NCP had 53 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly. Notably, the exact number of MLAs backing the Ajit Pawar camp is not known.

After Ajit Pawar betrayed Sharad Pawar, the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP alliance now holds a combined strength of over 210 MLAs in the 288-seat Assembly.