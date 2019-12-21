Sharad Pawar Demands SIT Probe Into Police Action Against Activists In Elgar Parishad Case

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, December 21, NCP chief Sharad Pawar demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the police action against activists in the Elgar Parishad case. Mentioning that no conjecture should be drawn from the literature seized from the accused people, he contended that an independent investigation was required. Moreover, he observed that anyone who had misused political power must be punished. He opined that a retired judge should head the SIT. On Wednesday, the police presented a draft chargesheet against the 19 accused at a special Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) court in Pune.

The Elgar Parishad case

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This resulted in the death of one person and leaving several injured. Subsequently, the Pune police arrested activists such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale and P Varavara Rao for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregoan violence through their speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017.

Draft chargesheet submitted by Pune police

The accused include the 9 arrested activists and other members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). In the draft chargesheet, the police has mentioned 16 charges such as conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, waging war against the nation and the state of Maharashtra and acts of terrorism. 8 of these charges fall under the UAPA. It is alleged that the Maoists planned to procure M4 rifles, 4,00,000 ammunition rounds, Russian grenade launcher, German automatic grenade launcher, and other explosives to eventually overthrow the government. It is likely that the framing of charges against the accused would take place on the next date of the hearing scheduled on January 1, after which the trial would formally commence.

