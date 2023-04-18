Sharad Pawar Denies Party Break-up Amid Speculations Of Ajit Pawar's Rebellion

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has denied all the speculation on Ajit Pawar quitting the party and extending support to the BJP in Maharashtra. While pouring water on all the claims floating in the political arena, Sharad Pawar claimed that Ajit Pawar is busy with election-related work and all this talk of NCP break-out is only in the media.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar amid speculations of Ajit Pawar's alleged rebellion, said, "Some people are just making news, other than that creating a hype, this news has no meaning. What is running in the mind of everyone is not in the mind of any NCP leaders, therefore it is of no importance. I can say about NCP that all the party leaders working in this party are working with one idea- how to strengthen the party."

He added, "I don't have any meetings. From here I am going to Dehu City in Pune and then back to Mumbai. It is heard that there is a meeting of MLAs, but this thing is false. Party president Jayant Patil is working in his constituency. Ajit Pawar is also busy with work. I am here, apart from this, no one has the right to call a meeting."

Do NCP MLAs extend support to Ajit Pawar?

Amid the speculations of Ajit Pawar's alleged rebellion, as many as 40 MLAs from the NCP have given their consent and extended support to Ajit Pawar, sources claimed. According to reports, the MLAs have given their consent signature to Ajit for extending support to BJP in the state. Later, these consent signatures might be presented before the Governor of state. It's being said to be a massive jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA coalition in Maharashtra.

In another indication of Ajit Pawar's next move of joining the BJP, the latter deleted the NCP logo from his cover picture on Twitter. Earlier, Ajit Pawar's Facebook and Twitter handles had the NCP name, symbol, and photo of Ajit Pawar with party leader Sharad Pawar, but now he has permanently deleted that photo.