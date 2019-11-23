Sharad Pawar: 'It Was Ajit Pawar's Personal Decision To Support BJP'

The NCP chief Sharad Pawar, while addressing the media at a press conference in YB Chavan said it was Ajit Pawar’s personal decision to support the BJP. He also reiterated that NCP neither support nor endorses Ajit Pawar’s decision and a real NCP worker would never associate with BJP. He also spoke about the numbers that Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP had managed to gather and said that they are still uncertain as to how many rebel MLAs have defected to BJP.

Sharad Pawar on Ajit Pawar's decision

NCP chief speaking at a press conference on Saturday said the “NCP had won 54 seats, Shiv Sena 56 and Congress 44. The combined strength of all the three parties along with the support from individual MLAs was coming up to 169. While the discussions on certain incidents took place, a coworker from the party contacted me at 6:30 am in the morning today (November 23, 2019) and informed me that there is this oath-taking ceremony that is taking place in Raj Bhawan. He informed me that NCP party members under the leadership of Ajit Pawar have gone to the Governor to take the oath. This is a personal decision made by Ajit Pawar, the NCP party is against this. A true worker of NCP would never join hands with BJP”.

Ajit Pawar disowned?

Sharad Pawar said the action against Ajit Pawar will be taken as per party procedure. Pawar also said that a new NCP legislative party leader will be elected at 4 pm on Saturday, Nov 23. Talking about the signatures of the supporting MLAs at Raj Bhawan on Saturday, Pawar also said the signatures of the MLAs were not for government formation. I am sure the Governor was deceived like that.

Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra

In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM.

Ajit Pawar after taking oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra said, "From result day to this day no party was able to form a Government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable Government."

