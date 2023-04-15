Sharad Pawar-led NCP Entering Karnataka Poll Fray; What It Means For The State, Key Points

As the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is planning to contest 40-45 seats in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, the party’s entrance into the southern state has likely to do more than just contesting the crucial polls. Notably, the move is being seen as an attempt by the party to regain its ‘national party’ status after the tag was withdrawn by the Election Commission following its defeat in Manipur, Meghalaya and Goa.

Before the announcement made by Sharad Pawar, Karnataka polls were seen as a triangular contest between BJP, Congress and the JD(S). With less than a month left in the polls, scheduled for May 10, the entry of NCP in Karnataka will mean a lot more than just a poll battle.

NCP enters Karnataka, what it means?

NCP plans to regain its ‘National’ tag: The announcement of NCP to contest the upcoming Karnataka polls is being witnessed as a first step to get back its ‘national’ status which was dropped by the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently on April 10.

Extend support to MES: Following the announcement, according to news agency PTI, NCP leaders stated that the party was planning to extend support to the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary region which is home to a sizeable Marathi-speaking population.

NCP forging a coalition with Congress?: On April 13, Shard Pawar met Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge declared that they were committed to Opposition unity to oust the BJP of power from Karnataka. The NCP is likely to become an alliance partner of Congress post elections.