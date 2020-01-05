Sharad Pawar-led NCP Gets Most Of 'plum' Portfolios In Thackeray-led Maharashtra Govt

NCP patron Sharad Pawar, who played a salient role in forging the ideologically contrasting alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra--has also emerged victorious in acquiring the plumpest portfolios in the state. Sharad Pawar's NCP was allocated with--Home Ministry, Finance Ministry, Irrigation Department, Food & Supply among others. Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday approved the allocation of portfolios as proposed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

NCP portfolio list:

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar- Finance Minister and Ministry of Planning

Anil Deshmukh- Home Ministry

Dhananjay Munde- Social Justice Department

Chhagan Bhujbal- Food & Civil Supplies

Jayant Patil- Irrigation Department

Nawab Malik- Minority Development, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship.

Even prior to the inception of Maha Vikas Aghadi, emerging reports explicitly pointed towards Sharad Pawar's key role in the Maharashtra government, making Uddhav Thackeray seem absolutely powerless in this atypical alliance. As voices of resentment are heard over the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation, the Shiv Sena was reportedly displeased with the lack of discipline and factionalism within the Congress party.

Maharashtra Portfolio allotment

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry & Mining and Ministry of Marathi language has been allocated to Subhash Desai, Urban Development Ministry has been allocated to Eknath Shinde, Balasaheb Thorat has been allocated Revenue Ministry and Aaditya Thackeray has given the portfolio of Environment, Tourism, and Protocol. CM Uddhav Thackeray will hold the charge of the Ministry of General Administration, Information & Technology, Information & Public Relations, Law & Judiciary, and other departments that have not been allocated to any other Minister. Shiv Sena's Abdul Sattar has been appointed as Minister of State (MoS) of Revenue, Rural Development, Port Land Development, and Special Assistance.

A senior leader confirmed to Republic that the infighting within the Congress party over cabinet expansion has led to the delay in the portfolio announcement. The senior party leaders including former Chief Ministers Prithviraj Chavan, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and leader Amin Patel have purportedly expressed their disappointment over the decision.

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 along with six ministers — two each from alliance partners the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress. This was preceded by an 80-hour CM stint by former CM Devendra Fadnavis, which fell after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly immediately. Both Fadnavis and Pawar resigned, ushering in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with Shiv Sena allying with NCP-Congress after a fallout with BJP over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post.

