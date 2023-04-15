Sharad Pawar Miffed With Congress As Party Pitches For Nitish Kumar Post Oppn Meet

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has expressed his dissatisfaction amid the ongoing speculation over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's appointment as the convenor of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), as per sources.

Is Sharad Pawar unhappy with Nitish Kumar being favoured by Congress?

Pawar, the current convener is not happy with Congress for favouring Bihar CM Nitish for the choice of the position. As per the sources, Rahul Gandhi tried to push Nitish's name to lead the UPA front during his meeting with Pawar and other leaders which were on the Opposition's unity that was chaired on Friday in Delhi. Notably, CM Nitish has already been tasked with bringing the opposition together.

It is pertinent to mention that on April 12, Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav met with Rahul and Mallikarjun Kharge, however, Sharad Pawar was not in attendance. The meeting is said to be a strategy meeting of anti-BJP parties who are uniting in an alliance to take on the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Bihar CM left the national capital on the same day when Pawar arrived to meet the Congress top brass.

Nitish is trying to beat NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who became the convenor last year. Pawar secured the convenor post by using the unwillingness of various regional parties to accept the Congress leadership. This happened as Congress faced a debacle in five state elections last year, in which the party was decimated. This time, Nitish Kumar seems to be using Pawar's stand on the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) issue over Hindenburg’s report on Adani Group.

Nitish is looking to foray into national politics with this move ahead of the 2024 general elections, according to sources.

Sharad Pawar-led NCP Entering Karnataka Poll Fray

As the Sharad Pawar-led NCP is planning to contest 40-45 seats in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, the party’s entrance into the southern state has likely to do more than just contesting the crucial polls. It could be a pressure tactic against the grand old party.

Notably, the move is being seen as an attempt by the party to regain its ‘national party’ status after the tag was withdrawn by the Election Commission following its defeat in Manipur, Meghalaya and Goa. Recently, NCP extended support to the BJP NDPP alliance in the Nagaland elections.