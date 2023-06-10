Sharad Pawar Rejigs NCP, Ajit Pawar Fails To Bag Important Post

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of the NCP. The big announcement was made by Pawar on the day of the 25th anniversary of the NCP. Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule has been given the charge of Maharashtra, Punjab, and Haryana, while Patel will look after Gujarat and Goa affairs, say sources.

Notably, the announcement on Saturday, June 10, was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar, who has been a key figure within the NCP party but has failed to get any important position. Other than Supriya Sule and Praful Patel, Sharad Pawar's long speech did not mention Ajit Pawar's name who earlier was speculated to be the next NCP Chief.

Organisational shuffle in NCP: Sharad Pawar announces 2 new working presidents

The shuffle within the party happened a month after Pawar announced his resignation from the presidency of the NCP which was followed by fervent demonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders. Later, an NCP panel was formed to deliberate on Pawar's offer, which on May 5 rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.

Supriya Sule thanks Sharad Pawar

Thanking the NCP chief for handing over such an important position, Supriya Sule on Twitter wrote, "I and Prafulbhai Patel were elected as working presidents in a programme organised on the occasion of the NCP's anniversary. I am deeply grateful to the party organisation for this. I am determined to justify the trust reposed in me by the party. It is believed that NCP leaders, functionaries, workers, and well-wishers have received good support in the past and that it will continue in the future. Thank you once again to the respected Pawar Sahib, office bearers, senior leaders, and activists for this responsibility."

"I am grateful to NCP President Hon. Pawar Saheb and all the senior leaders, party colleagues, party workers, and well-wishers of the NCP for bestowing this huge responsibility of Working President along with Praful Patel. To my fellow members of the party, because of whom we have come this far,I will work diligently along with all of you to further strengthen the NCP, and we collectively will serve the nation for the larger good of our fellow citizens," Sule tweeted.