Sharad Pawar Claims 'BJP And Ajit Pawar Don't Have The Numbers To Form A Government'

Hectic parlays come to an end in Maharashtra as the coalition of BJP and NCP brought down curtains on the formation of the government. In a big political surprise, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar being sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday morning, November 23, with NCP Chief Sharad Pawar stating that BJP and Ajit Pawar do not have the numbers to form the government.

'We are unaware'

Sharad Pawar stated, "We are unaware of the number of MLA's that have supported Ajit Pawar. The people of Maharashtra are against BJP. The common man will never back this." Pawar earlier on Nov 22, tweeted that the decision to support the Fadnavis-led government was not supported by the NCP. He added that this was a personal decision made by Ajit Pawar. He further added that they do not support or endorse his decision.

Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 23, 2019

BJP-Sena tussle

Almost a month after the Mahayuti was awarded the mandate during the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the State was awaiting a government formation while being under President's rule. As the BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and equal distribution of portfolios, the alliance saw a fallout. Following which, Shiv Sena allied with the NCP-Congress combination to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

