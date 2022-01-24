Sharad Pawar Tests COVID Positive, PM Modi Speaks To NCP Chief To Enquire About His Health

Nationalist Congress Party supremo and veteran Maharashtra leader Sharad Pawar tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, January 24. Informing the news of him contracting the virus, the leader took to his verified Twitter handle and requested those who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested. Pawar further added that he is undergoing treatment as per the doctor's instructions.

I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor.

I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) January 24, 2022

PM Narendra Modi calls Sharad Pawar, enquires about health

Leaders from various political factions wished the NCP veteran a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar took to Twitter on Monday and informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him to enquire about his health. Pawar concluded his Tweet thanking PM Modi for his concern and wishes.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji called to enquire about my health. I am thankful for his concern and good wishes.@PMOIndia — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) January 24, 2022

The news of Sharad Pawar getting tested positive comes at a time when various political factions are alarmed after their leaders contracted the deadly virus. In Maharashtra, the weekly state cabinet meeting was postponed as several ministers including urban development minister Eknath Shinde was infected with the virus. Earlier this week, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad and has reportedly gone into isolation for a week. In early January, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had tested positive for COVID-19. Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has tested positive for the virus on January 22.

On related news, as of 23rd January, a total of 875 people tested positive for the virus in the Parliament House complex. Also, about 271 people had reported positive for COVID in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to date.

COVID tally in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 40,805 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 75,07,225, while 44 fatalities put the toll at 1,42,115, a health department official said. The discharge of 27,377 people during the day took the recovery count to 70,67,955, leaving the state with 2,93,305 active cases, he said. With 1,95,256 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Maharashtra went up to 7,33,69,912, he said.

No Omicron case was detected in the state during the day, keeping the tally of those affected by the new variant to 2,759, of which 1,437 have been discharged as well, the official said. The total number of Omicron cases in Mumbai is 1,009 and in Pune city 1,002, he added.

Image: PTI/ANI