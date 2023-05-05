Sharad Pawar To Lay Foundation Stone Of Multiple Projects In Maharashtra's Solapur

Sharad Pawar, who recently announced his decision to step down as Nationalist Congress Party chief, is likely to tour Solapur in Maharashtra on Sunday and attend events in Pandharpur and Sangola.

He will lay the foundation stone of a bio-CNG plant of Vittahl Sahakari sugar factory in Gursale in Pandharpur, and inaugurate a soil testing lab in Medsinghi in Sangole, party functionary said.

He is likely to head for Satara from Sangola on Monday.

Pawar, during the launch of the updated version of his autobiography, announced he was stepping down as president of NCP, which he formed in 1999.

A committee set up by 82-year-old Pawar will meet at 11 am on Friday to decide on who will head the NCP next.