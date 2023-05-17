Sharad Pawar Writes To Union Minister Smriti Irani; Seeks Parity In Charges For Haj Pilgrims

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday wrote to Union Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani demanding a reduction in the increased charges for people who wish to go to Haj pilgrimage from embarkation points such as Aurangabad and Nagpur.

“There is a discrepancy in the amount payable by Haj pilgrims. The charges are higher by Rs 88,000 for pilgrims who would board a flight from Aurangabad-based airport than for a similar flight from Mumbai international airport. It puts a heavy burden on Haj pilgrims, especially from underdeveloped areas of Marathwada and rural areas of Maharashtra," Pawar stated in a letter.

“I shall be happy if charges payable at Aurangabad and Nagpur embarkation point are brought at par with the charges applied in Mumbai,” he said.