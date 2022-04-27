Sharad Pawar Yet Again Summoned By Bhima Koregaon Judicial Commission On May 5 & 6

The Koregaon Bhima Judicial commission on Wednesday again issued a summons to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar to appear before the Commission as a witness on May 5 and May 6.

On February 21, Pawar had sought time to file an additional affidavit before the Commission with detailed information. A few days ago, the NCP chief filed his additional affidavit following which a summon has been issued.

The two-member probe commission of retired chief justice of the Calcutta High Court JN Patel and ex-Maharashtra chief secretary Sumit Mullick is conducting a probe into Koregaon Bhima violence. According to the Pune police, violence had broken out on January 1, 2018, between caste groups near the war memorial during the bicentennial anniversary of the 1818 battle of Koregaon Bhima.

Dalit organisations celebrate the victory of the East India Company over the Peshwas of Pune in the battle because the British, according to some historical accounts, mainly included forces from the oppressed Mahar community. But some right-wing outfits had opposed the celebration, leading to the violence in 2018. One person had died and several others, including 10 police personnel, were injured in the incident.

Pune police alleged that "provocative' speeches at the ‘Elgar Parishad conclave’, held on December 31, 2017, in Pune, had triggered the violence around Koregaon Bhima.

Elgar Parishad case: Accused seeks discharge

Jyoti Jagtap, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, on Wednesday filed a discharge application before the special NIA court in Mumbai, arguing that the prosecution had failed to establish any case against her.

The 34-year-old artist and singer was arrested in September 2021 for allegedly raising anti-government slogans and staging anti-government songs and plays. Her name figured in t=the original FIR registered by Pune Police, but she was not arrested for two and a half years, her plea said.

Pune Police had claimed that Maoists had backed the Elgar Parishad event during which inflammatory speeches were made which allegedly triggered violence at Koregaon Bhima the next day. Activists Sudha Bhardwaj and Telugu poet Varavara Rao are among the accused in the case.