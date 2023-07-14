Last Updated:

Sharad Pawar's Wife Undergoes Surgery, Ajit Pawar Visits NCP Chief's Residence

Pratibha Pawar, wife of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar, underwent surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Friday

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Sharad Pawar's wife undergoes surgery, Ajit Pawar visits NCP chief's residence | Image: PTI


Pratibha Pawar, wife of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar, underwent surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Friday, a party functionary said.

The surgery was related to her hand, the functionary from the Sharad Pawar faction said without elaborating.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited Silver Oak, the official residence of the NCP supremo, to meet Pratibha Pawar after she was discharged from hospital, the party functionary said.

This is apparently the first visit of Ajit Pawar to Silver Oak after he rebelled against his uncle, split the NCP and joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2.

Ajit Pawar is known to be close to his aunt Pratibha. In 2019 she reportedly played a crucial role in bringing him back to the NCP fold after he and Devendra Fadnavis formed a short lived government post the Assembly polls.

READ | NCP's Makrand Patil who attended Sharad Pawar's programme after split in party joins Ajit Pawar camp

Fondly known as 'kaki' among NCP leaders, Pratibha Pawar is often viewed as the matriarch of the party but has never been active in politics.  

READ | PM Modi to be conferred with Tilak national award in Pune; Sharad Pawar invited as chief guest
READ | Maharashtra Congress leaders meet high command over NCP split, told to back Sharad Pawar
READ | Maharashtra portfolios: Sharad Pawar faction mocks BJP with 'washing machine' jibe over cooperative sector graft allegations

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT