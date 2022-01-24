Sharjeel Imam Charged With Sedition By Delhi Court For Anti-CAA Speech In Aligarh & Jamia

In a major setback for JNU student Sharjeel Imam, a Delhi Court on Monday framed charges of sedition against him in the FIR related to his alleged inflammatory speeches in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia University. The court has framed charges under sections relating to promoting enmity against two groups, inciting enmity and sedition. Imam has been lodged in Tihar Jail for the past 15 months under various cases - including the UAPA case of 2020 Delhi riots.

Sharjeel Imam slapped with sedition charges by Delhi court

In contrast, in the same case filed in UP, the Allahabad High Court had noted that Imam did not call anyone to bear arms and that his speeches did not incite violence while granting him bail after 14 months of incarceration. Four FIRs were registered against Imam under Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity and 153B (assertions prejudicial to national integration) of IPC. Imam has already gotten bail in cases filed in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Moreover, Imam was granted bail in the Jamia Milia Islamia university violence case by a Delhi court in December 2021. The court observed that Imam was not arrested during the investigation of the case and hence granted him bail. As Imam has also been charged with 'criminal conspiracy' for allegedly planning the Delhi riots', under the UAPA act, he still remains in jail. Imam was booked for rioting and unlawful assembly on December 13 and 14, 2019 when violence broke between police and Jamia students as the force used tear gas, batons to disperse anti-CAA protestors.

Why was Sharjeel Imam arrested?

On January 25, 2020 a video emerged of Sharjeel Imam saying, "If we have 5 lakh organized people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. Then only they will listen to us." Imam had addressed a gathering outside Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh. mam - a key organizer of the Shaheen Bagh protests was arrested on January 28 after the police accused him of being involved in the violence that took place in Jamia on December 15, 2019, during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Moreover, Delhi police have filed charge sheets naming him and many other activists as accused of 'criminal conspiracy' - leading to Delhi riots which killed 53 in February 2020. Delhi police have named Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Faizan Khan as the main accused for allegedly planning the riots to 'distract attention from Donald Trump's visit', under the UAPA act. The above-mentioned accused have been charged under several sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and several sections of IPC including - rioting, murder, criminal conspiracy which has a maximum sentence of the death penalty.