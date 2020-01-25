WATCH:Sharjeel Imam Instigates, Says 'block Highways', Instills Fear Of 'detention Camps'

After the shocking video of Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee Chief Sharjeel Imam was accessed by Republic TV, instigating the Muslims in Uttar Pradesh to cut off Assam and North-East from India by blocking the railways and roads, the former JNUSU member in another video posted on his Facebook page has made another appalling statement, saying that owing to the protests in Shaheen Bagh, the people in the national capital are taking four hours to reach their homes, adding that it is an achievement for the protestors.

READ | SHOCKING: Sharjeel Imam Instigates, Says ‘cut Off Assam From India' By Blocking Roads

"We blocked the highway, we stopped the petrol pump and the toll gate, we closed the showrooms. Now every citizen of Noida reaches home 4 hours late, they reach at 2 am late at night. This is our achievement. We have caused a traffic jam from the past one and a half month", Imam said in a bid to incite the crowd in his call for an anti-India movement.

READ | 'Put Them Away For 30 Years Under NSA': Dr Swamy On Sharjeel Imam's 'break India' Threat

While addressing a protest in Gaya, Bihar where a handful of people staged a protest, the former JNUSU member said that merely protesting in small numbers will not work and that people should start blocking roads and highways.

"Just imagine how easy it is, 500 people just sit on the road and sit in such a way that they (government) are forced to revoke the law (CAA).''

Imam urged the crowd to block the roads in order to cause a blockade to restrict the movement of the civilians like the Shaheen Bagh protest.

READ | Kejriwal Evades Question On Sharjeel Imam's 'Break India' Call, Says 'with Every Citizen'

'Burn it down'

In an attempt to instigate and mislead the crowd, Imam spoke about the alleged construction of detention camps in Assam and asked the crowd what will they do if there was a detention camp in Bihar. "If there is a detention camp in Bihar then what will you do? Won't you burn it down? Tell me what will you do. Will you simply stage a protest? You will have to burn it down otherwise nothing will happen.''

READ | IMPACT: BJP's Assam Govt To Take Action Against Sharjeel Imam's 'break India' Threat

"We blocked one Highway from past one and a half month but that is not enough. Please understand, Shaheen Bagh is falling alone" said Imam in order to incite the crowd to stage a blockade like the Shaheen Bagh of Delhi. "We will be successful when there will be a hundred Shaheen Bagh's. We will not use bullets, we will not pick stones or lathis, We will block every highway", added Imam.