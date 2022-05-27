Sharjeel Imam Moves To Trial Court Seeking Bail In Sedition Case After Delhi HC Permission

JNU student leader Sharjeel Imam on Friday approached Delhi's Karkardooma Court seeking interim bail in connection with a Sedition (Section 124-A) case. This comes a day after the Delhi High Court permitted Imam to apply for bail in a trial court on account of the Supreme Court's order to keep Section 124-A in abeyance, till the Union Government reconsiders the provision.

Sharjeel Imam applies for bail in sedition case

The bail petition has been filed before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat. Sharjeel was arrested by the Delhi Police in 2020 after a sedition case was registered against him for allegedly delivering provocative speeches against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia area.

The Court had framed charges against Imam in the matter under Sections 124A (sedition), 505 (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), of the IPC along with Section 13 (Punishment for unlawful activities) of the UAPA.

Sharjeel Imam's controversial remarks

Sharjeel Imam was a key organizer of the Shaheen Bagh protests. His controversial remarks came to light on January 25, 2020, when BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a video. In the video purportedly from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, he said that 5 lakh people can come together and permanently cut the North-East from India.

Furthermore, he stressed that this was the only way in which the Indian government would pay heed to the concerns of the protesters. On January 28, 2020, he was arrested from Bihar after the police accused him of being involved in the violence that took during the anti-CAA protests.

