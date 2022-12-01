Shashi Tharoor's Discharge In Sunanda Pushkar Death Case Challenged; HC Issues Notice

In a big development, the Delhi Police moved the Delhi High Court against the discharge of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in the Sunanda Pushkar death case. Tharoor has been representing the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in the Lok Sabha since 2009. In a judgment passed on August 18, 2021, the Patiala House Court exonerated him in the case pertaining to his wife's demise.

Appearing for Tharoor, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa highlighted that the order has been challenged after a delay of 15 months. Citing Chapter 17 of the Delhi High Court Rules, he stressed that the records of this criminal case cannot be shared with anyone except those who are party to the matter. Agreeing with this, the petitioner's counsel assured the court that the documents won't be supplied to an outsider. Issuing a notice on the Delhi Police's application seeking condonation of delay in filing the revision petition, the bench headed by Chief Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma adjourned the matter to February 9. Earlier, the police pressed the charges under IPC Sections 498A (cruelty) and 306(abetment to suicide) or alternatively under Section 302 (murder).

What is the Sunanda Pushkar death case?

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in her suite in Delhi’s Leela Hotel on January 17, 2014. The alleged injury marks on her body and traces of the anti-anxiety drug Alprazolam in her stomach aroused the suspicion of foul play. The case took a new turn after AIIMS Forensic Department head Dr Sudhir Gupta claimed that he was being pressurised to manipulate the autopsy report. In 2016, the then Delhi Police Commissioner BS Bassi stated that Pushkar did not die due to natural causes.