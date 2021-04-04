Shashikala Dies At 88: Sharad Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis & Others Mourn Her Demise

Veteran actor Shashikala, best known for her supporting roles in 1960s-70s films like Aarti, Gumrah, and Chhote Sarkar, passed away on Sunday at the age of 88. B N Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), confirmed the news of her death.

"Shashikala ji has passed away. She was 88. We don't know the exact details of her demise," Tiwari told PTI. When contacted, filmmaker and president of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), Ashoke Pandit said, "Shashikala ji has passed away."

Better known by her first name, Shashikala starred in over a hundred films in her career spanning around six decades. She received Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2007 for her contribution to the Indian cinema.

In her early 20s, she married Om Prakash Saigal, who belonged to the KL Saigal family, and had two daughters, one of whom later passed away due to cancer.

Personalities like Union minister Jitendra Singh and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar paid rich tributes to the late star. Singh shared a line from the song "Kyun Mujhe Itni Khushi", which featured Shashikala and Deven Verma, from the 1966 film "Anupama".

"#Shashikala no more. She was among the last from that Golden Age genre of Bollywood. RIP," the minister said. Pawar said he was "saddened" to hear about the demise of the veteran actor. "She made a significant mark on Indian film industry with her hardearned and well-deserved career. Condolences to her family and friends. RIP," the NCP chief said in a tweet.

Born in Solapur, Maharashtra, Shashikala Jawalkar started acting on stage at the age of five in her hometown. After her father went bankrupt, she moved to Bombay (now Mumbai) with her family and started to look for work in the movies. She made her first big-screen appearance in the 1945 movie Zeenat, directed by legendary actor Noor Jehan's husband Syed Shaukat Hussain Rizvi.

She went on to play small parts in various films for almost a decade and then got an opportunity to feature in V Shantaram's "Teen Batti Char Raasta" (1953) and "Daku", the 1955 film starring Shammi Kapoor. Her career breakthrough came in 1959 when she appeared in Bimal Roy's "Sujata", one of the early movies in Hindi cinema to explore the issue of casteism.

Based on a Bengali short story of the same name by Subodh Ghosh, "Sujata" saw Shashikala play the real daughter of the Brahmin family that adopts Nutan's protagonist, an orphan from a low caste. Shashikala then appeared in Tarachand Barjatya's "Aarti" (1962), starring Meena Kumari, Ashok Kumar, and Pradeep Kumar in the lead. The film proved to be a stepping stone for Shashikala as she went on to become one of the go-to actors for filmmakers to portray negative parts.

She then appeared in supporting roles in classics like "Gumrah" (1963), "Waqt" (1965), "Anupama" (1966) and "Phool Aur Patthar" (1966) and returned to playing a vamp in the Shammi Kapoor-Sadhana-starrer "Chhote Sarkar" (1974). Later in her career, she switched to character roles appearing in 1980's "Khubsoorat", fronted by Rekha, Sunny Deol-led "Arjun" (1985), "Khamosh Nigahen" (1986), "Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani" (1988), "Sach" (1989), Govinda's "Pardesi Babu" (1998), Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Baadshah" (1999), Karan Johar's directorial "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", musical hit "Jhankaar Beats" (2003) and "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi" (2004) and "Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav" in 2005.

Shashikala switched to television in 2000s and went on to play pivotal parts in serials "Apnaapan", "Dil Deke Dekho" and "Son Pari".