Shatranj Ke Khiladi: THIS Railway Station In The Land Of Nawabs Resembles A Chessboard

Quick links:
This railway station looks like a chessboard from above (Image: Twitter/@MinistryofRailways)
The Ministry of Railways posted a photo of the Lucknow railway station on Twitter and shared an interesting piece of information regarding the magnificent architectural design of the station which is located at Charbagh. In a 'Did You Know' post, the Ministry of Railways, said Lucknow's Charbagh railway station looks like a chessboard from above. "In the city of Nawabs, the Lucknow railway station, located at Charbagh, is a stunning architectural wonder that looks like a chessboard from above."
"The station's domes and pillars give the impression of chess pieces, making it a unique architectural wonder that attracts many visitors," the Ministry of Railways added.
Did you know?— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 12, 2023
In the city of Nawabs, the Lucknow railway station, located at Charbagh, is a stunning architectural wonder that looks like a chessboard from above. pic.twitter.com/Z8RXt7adIC
Since being shared on Twitter, the post by the Ministry of Railways has garnered more than 1,400 likes and 445 retweets.
Several Twitter users commented on the post by the Ministry of Railways while hailing the architectural design of Charbagh railway station. One of the users shared a picture of Charbagh railway station.
Shot from my phone— abhishek shukla (@abhishe57880360) March 12, 2023
Charbagh😍 pic.twitter.com/gSIG7bqHDF
Another user commented, "Wow!! the architectural design of Charbagh railway station in Lucknow is truly remarkable! The resemblance to a chessboard and chess pieces is both creative and impressive, making it a must-visit destination for anyone interested in unique architecture & Chess."
Wow!! the architectural design of Charbagh railway station in Lucknow is truly remarkable! The resemblance to a chessboard and chess pieces is both creative and impressive, making it a must-visit destination for anyone interested in unique architecture & Chess.— Stan Marsh (@StanMar56681115) March 12, 2023
One of the users termed the Charbagh railway station as the 'best railway station in India which has a rich Boulevard at the station periphery'.
It is the best railway station in India which has a rich Boulevard at station periphery. None of station India is like Charbaug railway station.— Satyapal Singh Thakur ™️🇮🇳 (@SatyapalSingh93) March 12, 2023