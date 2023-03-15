Shatranj Ke Khiladi: THIS Railway Station In The Land Of Nawabs Resembles A Chessboard

The Ministry of Railways posted a photo of the Lucknow railway station on Twitter and shared an interesting piece of information regarding the magnificent architectural design of the station which is located at Charbagh. In a 'Did You Know' post, the Ministry of Railways, said Lucknow's Charbagh railway station looks like a chessboard from above. "In the city of Nawabs, the Lucknow railway station, located at Charbagh, is a stunning architectural wonder that looks like a chessboard from above."

"The station's domes and pillars give the impression of chess pieces, making it a unique architectural wonder that attracts many visitors," the Ministry of Railways added.

Did you know?



In the city of Nawabs, the Lucknow railway station, located at Charbagh, is a stunning architectural wonder that looks like a chessboard from above. pic.twitter.com/Z8RXt7adIC — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 12, 2023

Since being shared on Twitter, the post by the Ministry of Railways has garnered more than 1,400 likes and 445 retweets.

Netizens laud the architectural design of Charbagh railway station

Several Twitter users commented on the post by the Ministry of Railways while hailing the architectural design of Charbagh railway station. One of the users shared a picture of Charbagh railway station.

Shot from my phone

Charbagh😍 pic.twitter.com/gSIG7bqHDF — abhishek shukla (@abhishe57880360) March 12, 2023

Another user commented, "Wow!! the architectural design of Charbagh railway station in Lucknow is truly remarkable! The resemblance to a chessboard and chess pieces is both creative and impressive, making it a must-visit destination for anyone interested in unique architecture & Chess."

Wow!! the architectural design of Charbagh railway station in Lucknow is truly remarkable! The resemblance to a chessboard and chess pieces is both creative and impressive, making it a must-visit destination for anyone interested in unique architecture & Chess. — Stan Marsh (@StanMar56681115) March 12, 2023

One of the users termed the Charbagh railway station as the 'best railway station in India which has a rich Boulevard at the station periphery'.