BIG: Cong's Shatrughan Sinha Contradicts Pak Prez; Denies Discussing Politics In Lahore

A day after Congress' Shatrughan Sinha met with the Pakistani President Arif Alvi, the former BJP MP on Sunday, thanked Alvi for his invite, adding that he has known the President's family for a very long. But, contradicting Alvi he categorically denied any political talks, saying that 'it was a great meeting of minds'. He revealed that the meeting covered topics on social, personal and cultural issues.

Shatrughan Sinha explains Pak Prez meet

It was a pleasant surprise that we received an invite from the H.E. the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, on the last day of our stay at Lahore..that too just before the marriage reception of our family friend Mr. Asad Ehsan's son Ahmed Asad. We were very touched by this pic.twitter.com/pzAUAjYnCP — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 23, 2020

Congress' Shatrughan Sinha meets Pak President Arif Alvi; allegedly backs concern on J&K

Pak Pres claims Shatrughan's support on Kashmir

Earlier on Saturday, Indian actor and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha called on Pakistan President Arif Ali in Lahore. According to the office of Pakistan President Alvi, they discussed the significance of peace initiatives between India and Pakistan. Moreover, it made an explosive claim that Sinha had backed Pakistan President Alvi’s concern on the alleged lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian politician Shatrughan Sinha met President Dr. Arif Alvi in Lahore today. They discussed the importance of building peace bridges across the border. Mr. @ShatruganSinha endorsed concern of the President about the lockdown of occupied Kashmir for more than 200 days. pic.twitter.com/3eiYsqRu4m — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 22, 2020

'This is purely a personal visit'

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Sinha described his visit to Pakistan saying that it was a strictly personal trip to attend the marriage of Pakistani filmmaker Mian Ehsan’s grandson. The Congress leader stated that the guests including actress Reema Khan, former Lahore HC Chief Justice M Yawar Ali, former Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Khosa and Telecom Chairman Brigadier Vaqar. Sinha, who is a former BJP MP from Patna Sahib, joined the Congress after being denied a ticket in the Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress-Pak controversies

Congress leaders have often been embroiled in controversies associated with Pakistan. For instance, Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu not only attended Imran Khan’s oath ceremony in 2018 but also hugged Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Bajwa. A year later, he again returned to Pakistan for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor and heaped praises on Khan. Similarly, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar asked for Pakistan’s help to remove PM Modi during a television debate in 2015.

