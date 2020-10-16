Shaurya Chakra Awardee Balwinder Singh Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants In Punjab

In a shocking incident, Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh - a survivor of over 15 terrorist attacks was shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab on Friday.

Balwinder Singh, a social activist who was awarded the Shaurya Chakra in 1993, was shot five times in his chest by the unknown gunman.

As per reports, Balwinder Singh and his family received protection from the Punjab Police from the 1990s but the security cover was withdrawn with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Punjab Police is probing the terrorist angle in this case, with the possibility of linking Balwinder Singh's murder to the increased pro-Khalistan activities not being ruled out,

Further details are awaited.