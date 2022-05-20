After the key accused of the Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea, walked out of the Byculla jail on Friday after nearly seven years, her lawyer Sana Raes Khan assured that her client will abide by the strict bail conditions imposed by the Supreme Court and that the application which claims that Sheena Bora is 'alive' is still strictpending before the sessions court.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Indrani's lawyer Sana Raes Khan said, "These allegations (of evidence tampering after bail) are only allegations, and she will comply with all the conditions imposed by the Honourable court. She has faith in the judiciary."

When asked about the application that claims Sheena Bora is alive, Sana stated, "That applicaton is still pending before the court. We did not press on that application because we are currently focussing on the SC matter which was purely on merits. I have made a statement in the sessions court that I want to keep that application on hold as I did not want that application to be an impediment in the court of trial. But now, we are certainly going to press on that application."

Indrani Mukerjea walks out of jail after 6.5 years

After 6.5 years, Indrani Mukerjea, who is a prime accused of her own daughter Sheena Bora's murder, walked out of the Byculla Jail on Friday. She was seen accompanied by her lawyer Sana Raes Khan.

In a brief media interaction right after walking out of jail, Indrani said, "I am very happy. I feel like a free bird. I have no future plans. Right now I just want to go home," further adding that her mantra has always been "just empathy and forgiveness. I forgiven all those who have caused hurt." Indrani was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday and held that the case was based on circumstantial evidence.

Here's a timeline of the Sheena Bora murder case:

April 24, 2012 - Sheena's employers receive her resignation letter, which, the CBI claimed later, was sent by her brother Mikhail after her death.

May 23, 2012 - Local police find a decomposed body in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The CBI later claimed it was Sheena's body.

August 21, 2015 - Shyamvar Rai, Indrani Mukerjea's former driver, arrested by police for possession of illegal weapons. He tells the police about Sheena's killing three years later and Indrani's alleged involvement in the crime.

August 25, 2015 - Indrani Mukerjea arrested by Mumbai police.

August 26, 2015 - Indrani Mukerjea's former husband Sanjeev Khanna arrested in Kolkata.

September 1, 2015 - Kolkata resident Siddhartha Das, Indrani Mukerjea's former partner, claims to be Sheena Bora's biological father.

September 18, 2015: The case is transferred to the CBI, and the central agency registers an FIR against Indrani Mukerjea, Sanjeev Khanna and Shyamvar Rai.

November 19, 2015 - Peter Mukerjea, Indrani's then husband, is arrested by the CBI.

January 2016 - CBI files charge sheet against Indrani Mukerjea and Shyamvar Rai. Later, Peter Mukerjea is also named in a supplementary charge sheet.

January 2017 - The trial begins. A special CBI court charges Indrani, Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna for conspiracy, kidnapping, destroying evidence and giving false information besides the murder of Sheena Bora.

October 4, 2019 - Indrani and Peter Mukerjea decide to end their marriage while in incarceration. Divorce granted by a family court in Mumbai.

February 6, 2020 - Peter Mukerjea is granted bail by Bombay HC saying there is no prima facie evidence to prove his involvement in the case.

February 6, 2020 - Bombay HC rejects Indrani's bail plea saying Shyamvar Rai named her as prime accused and her claims of medical ailments are exaggerated.

March 20, 2020 - Peter Mukerjea walks out of Arthur Road jail after the CBI decided not to challenge his bail order.

May 18, 2022 - SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea nearly seven years after her arrest.

May 20, 2022 - Indrani Mukerjea walks out of Byculla jail

