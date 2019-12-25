'She Is Trying To Create A Communal Divide': BJP MP Hits Out At Arundhati Roy

Soon after writer and activist Arundhati Roy on Wednesday claimed that the National Population Register (NPR) will serve as a database for the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and asked people to oppose it by being lying, BJP MP Rakesh Sinha while speaking to Republic TV slammed the author. Sinha said that Roy's radical views are of going against the construction of Indian nationalism and supports forces that vulcanise India.

Earlier in the day, Arundhati Roy made a public appeal to Indians to lie about the census to authorities. The writer urged people not to give out true information to authorities while addressing a protest gathering at Delhi University on Tuesday, against the amended Citizenship Act, NRC and the NPR.

READ | SHOCKING: Arundhati Roy Asks Indians To 'lie' In Census Over NPR, Says 'give Fake Names'

'She is trying to create a communal divide'

BJP MP Rakesh Sinha while speaking to Republic TV said, "Her radical view is of going against the construction of Indian nationalism. She is not only hating Narendra Modi and government, but she is also hating nationalist India. She always supports forces that vulcanise India, whether it is Kashmir, Naxals or any other such forces which believe in violence in the name of Constitution and in the name of freedom of expression, they wage war against the Indian state. In fact, her statement is not against the government, her statement is against the Indian state. Therefore, we should make differences between Arundhati Roy as an author and Arundhati Roy as an activist. As an activist, she is siding with those elements, both in India and outside the country, who have collaborated against India's nationalism."

READ | BJP Retaliates On Congress' NPR-NRC Link, Says, 'using It To Fan Riots, Cause Mayhem'

Furthermore, he added that the writer is trying to create a communal divide in India - Hindus and Muslims. "I think this is in continuation of her old stand on Kashmir. Now she has shifted from Kashmir to NPR, NRC. As far as NPR is concerned, she claims herself to be an author, let me enlighten her if she has been listening to Republic TV, this is a data collection of all the people who are residing in the boundary of the country with basic information provided by that individual."

READ | Owaisi Leads Delegation Of Religious Leaders To Meet Telangana CM KCR Over NRC-NPR

Roy hits out at PM Modi

Arundhati Roy on Wednesday, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of "lying" on the NRC issue during a rally at Ramlila ground on Sunday. Moreover, Arundhati Roy claimed that NPR will harm not only the Muslim community but also tribals, Dalits and Adivasis. Arundhati Roy said, "I went to small villages of Assam, there they have been talking about NRC since 1971. In Assam, people love their documents more than their children and cattle. There is nothing in the villages, but everyone has documents. In the case of floods, they know how to save their documents. Despite all the preparations, 19 lakh people are out of NRC, a lot of them are not Muslims, because Muslims collected their documents out of fear."

READ | Cong Leader Sandeep Dikshit Says, 'UPA Version Of NPR Very Different Than NDA's NPR"

What is NPR?

The NPR aims to collect a comprehensive database of every "usual resident" in the country, which includes the demographics and details of the individual. The NPR exercise will be carried out across states and union territories except for Assam. A usual resident is defined, for the purposes of the NPR, as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more, or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months. The law compulsorily seeks to register every citizen of India and issue a national identity card.