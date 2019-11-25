She Shuttle: An Exclusive Bus Service For Women Passengers Launched In Telangana

In order to improve safety measures for women in Telangana, the Rachakonda Police on Monday inaugurated the exclusive bus service for women passengers in Hyderabad. Addressing the media, Rachakonda CP, Mahesh Bhagwat said, "On the occasion of the International Day of Elimination of Violence against women, Infosys has taken up a valuable initiative to launch an exclusive bus service for women". Recognising and appreciating the efforts of Infosys towards the safety of women, he asserted that all forms of violence against women will be erased and a Rachakonda Security Council will be formed.

The initiative 'She Shuttle', was inaugurated by the police at Infosys, Pocharam Village in Ghatkesar. It is the latest technology-driven security system for all women passengers and an exclusive transport system for the working women in the area. "She Shuttle" is equipped with a well-monitored surveillance system with CCTV cameras, a lady security guard and a smartphone application for every passenger with a panic button. Mahesh Bhagwat also acknowledged the efforts of the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) for their 'Margdarshak' program for women safety.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

United Nations has designated November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women to highlight the issue of violence against women and girls. Over the years, it has evolved as a global, widespread initiative that involves 16 Days of Activism along with the 'UniTE' campaign which was launched by UN Secretary-General in 2008. This year's theme is 'Orange The World: Generation Equality Stands Against Rape' marking the launch of days of activism that will conclude on December 10, 2019. November 25 also marks the efforts by the UN to prevent and end violence against women at the global, regional, as well as national levels and shows that there is widespread impunity on sexual violence and rape.

Under this theme 'Orange The World', the UN urges people around the world to get involved in the campaign by learning more about rape culture, listening to the survivors, and spreading their stories. There should be a start of conversations around the word, 'consent', and 'rape'. Because small actions can make big impacts, netizens have utilised '#OrangeTheWorld' to raise awareness for Generation equality and sharing their stories to highlight the violence against women and to put an end to the same.

(With inputs from ANI)