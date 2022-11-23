'She Took It Back': Police On Shraddha's 2020 Complaint Citing 'Aaftab Would Chop Her'

In the latest update on the Shraddha murder probe, Tulinj police spoke to Republic TV on Shraddha's 2020 complaint letter to Tulinj police station wherein she stated that Aaftab ill kill her and cut her into pieces. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the Tulinj Police inspector confirmed receiving a complaint from Shraddha Walkar. He said that the police started an inquiry following Shraddha's complaint and but during it, she withdrew her complaint.

When asked whether Shraddha Walkar had written a complaint letter stating that she was threatened and assaulted by Aaftab, Tulinj Police Inspector Rajendra Kamble said, “This you ask to Delhi police... Actually, when the Achole police station got separated from the Tulinj police station, the matter went to the Achole police station." He said that gave the complaint as well as the inquiry report to the Delhi police.

#BREAKING | Republic speaks to police inspector from Tulinj as shocking details of her complaint letter to police emerges. She had alleged assault by Aaftab in the 2020 letter. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/Hy9vysPtdn — Republic (@republic) November 23, 2022

When asked if Shraddha took her complaint back, he said, “Yes. We take statements during the inquiry. She took it (complaint) back during the inquiry.” The Tulinj Police Inspector said the investigation took place after her complaint but later in the inquiry Shraddha took her complaint back. “Shraddha only said that she had no complaints. She said that her matter was resolved now," the police officer said.

Republic accesses Shraddha's 2020 letter to police

In the bone-chilling letter dated November 23, 2020, Shraddha filed a police complaint at Tulinj police station in Nalasopara near Vasai, where she complained that Aaftab had tried to kill her and had been assaulting her for 6 months. She mentioned how Aaftab tried to suffocate her and said he would chop her into pieces, exactly what he ended up doing in May 2022. Shraddha informed that Aaftab's parents were aware of the beating as they used to visit them on weekends and also gave their blessings for the duo's marriage. She clearly told police in her complaint that if any damage will be done Aaftab will be responsible as he was constantly blackmailing her and that she wanted to leave him.