'She Wants To Murder The Country': BJP's Ravi Kishan On Arundhati Roy's Statement On NPR

Activist Arundhati Roy on Wednesday claimed the National Population Register (NPR) will serve as a database for the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Along with asking them to oppose it, she even told the people to 'lie'. Reacting to the shocking comments made by Roy, BJP leader and Gorakhpur MP speaking to Republic TV said that the "truth is out" and the opposition had been planning it "since day one".

'They want to murder the country'

Ravi Kishan said, "This is what exactly the truth is and it's out. This is what they have been striving for. I have been saying from the first day, this is what they have been planning with all this dirt in their mind against Modi Ji, BJP and the government who is giving a new direction, new birth to this nation. All these norms (NPR) were there during the Congress rule, we are getting it back, I was there in Parliament. These people of the Left mindset, are against humanity, against the country. They want to murder the country in which they eat. Such thoughts are corrupting students and finishing the generation. This is a wrong way and the country knows."

The BJP MP added, "The people have now understood after PM's rally that there is nothing against the Indian national people including the Muslim community or any other community. Thank God it's out and now people know it. He thanked Republic TV for "exposing such people and for "bringing out the truth". "Such people are Anti-nationals," he added.

'We should not give them four years'

Addressing a protest gathering at Delhi University on Wednesday, Arundhati Roy said, "Now what is NPR? NPR has happened before. In NPR, they will come to your house, they won't ask you anything, they ask you for your name and phone number. It is a database for NRC. But we have to fight them for the next 4 years. Firstly, we should not give them four years, but we must have a plan. When they come to your house asking for your name, you give them some other name--like Ranga Billa, Kung-Fu Kutta, give your address as 7 Race Course Road and let's fix one phone number. But we need multiple subversion. We were not born for lathis and bullets."

What is NPR?

The NPR aims to collect a comprehensive database of every "usual resident" in the country, which includes the demographics and details of the individual. The NPR exercise will be carried out across states and union territories except for Assam. A usual resident is defined, for the purposes of the NPR, as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more, or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months. The law compulsorily seeks to register every citizen of India and issue a national identity card.

