Delhi Hit And Run Case Key Eyewitness, Who Fled Accident Spot, Makes Shocking Revelations

In a shocking development, the Delhi hit-and-run case victim's friend Nidhi claimed that Anjali was in an 'inebriated' state. She also alleged that the accused knew that the girl was under the vehicle but they dragged her.

Speaking to the media, Nidhi said, "She (Anjali) was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. It is the fault of the girl. I had told her to let me drive telling her that she was drunk but she opposed it. After being hit by the car, she came under the car and got dragged with it."

She added, "After the car hit us, I fell to one side. My friend got stuck underneath the car. The men in the car knew the woman was stuck under their car."

Asked why she did not inform the police, Nidhi said she was scared by the accident. Prior to an accident with Maruti Suzuki Baleno, she said that they nearly missed hitting a truck.

Anjali was dead after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres, in the early hours of the New Year, 2023. Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala. The five accused have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. They are presently under police custody.

Kanjhawala horror: Victim cremated amid tight security

The mortal remains of the 20-year-old woman were cremated amid heavy security on Tuesday evening. The mortal remains were carried to a crematorium in an ambulance. Hundreds of people carrying banners that read "Anjali ko insaaf do (Give justice to Anjali)", and "Capital punishment for accused" also joined the funeral procession.