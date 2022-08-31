Doing away with the colonial past when the Britishers had established their own ways in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to unveil a new ensign of the Indian Navy on September 2, Friday, in a bid to enrich the Indian Maritime heritage. The Indian Navy's ensign is a flag that represents the force and further is hoisted atop all Naval warships, ground stations and naval air bases.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi during the commissioning event of India's first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant will further unveil the new Naval Ensign named as 'Nishaan'.

Notably, with this step, the Indian Navy will be receiving a new flag without the Saint George's cross which has been here since the Britishers put it on during the pre-Independence era. While it was earlier removed during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government between 2001 and 2004, it was soon brought back by the Sonia Gandhi-led UPA government who had cited certain issues raised by the Indian Navy officials.

On Sept 2, PM @narendramodi to unveil the @IndianNavy’s new ensign, which will get rid of the red ‘Cross of St George'. During this year's Independence day address PM Modi urged everyone to relinquish every tiniest bit of colonial slavery & this step is the first move towards it pic.twitter.com/5QEUGFcKNU — Varun Puri 🇮🇳 (@varunpuri1984) August 30, 2022

That being said, it is also the fourth time that the ensign is being changed from January 26, 1950. Following India's Independence, several additions were made to the ensign including the Ashokan Lion, the Navy blue color Indian Navy crest, the Ashoka emblem in the intersection of the cross, and finally the addition of 'Satyameva Jayate' under the Emblem.

In the latest ensign, the flag shows the Ashoka Emblem at the intersection of the two stripes on the white flag with red horizontal and vertical stripes, thus resembling Saint George's cross.

About the new Indian Navy Ensign

Speaking about the new ensign of the Navy, officials have stated that the government is choosing from a range of 10 different designs provided to them by the naval headquarters. As some of the suggestions include depicting 11 waves on the flag representing 11 coastal states, states that this will help showcase the different commands of the force.

In addition to that, another suggestion includes a sign from the times of the ancient navies of India which includes the Cholas and later the Marathas.

According to sources, while the design is expected to be unveiled on the day of the commissioning itself, following the prime minister's approval, the President will also give her final approval as the supreme commander of the Armed Forces.

On the other hand, on September 2, PM Modi will commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier at the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi following which he has other plans scheduled for the day.



Image: PTI